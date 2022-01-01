Krispy Kreme Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 4,661 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,503 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.01 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

