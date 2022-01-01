KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down to $13.37

KT Co. (NYSE:KT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $12.96. KT shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 6,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KT by 93.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 481,157 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KT by 117.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KT by 177.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 425,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 271,762 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at $3,442,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in KT by 125.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 245,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

