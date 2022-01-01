L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $3.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.24 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.