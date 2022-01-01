Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.50

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.50 ($25.57) and traded as high as €24.44 ($27.77). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.38 ($27.70), with a volume of 23,994 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €22.50.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.