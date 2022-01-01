Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Shares of LSF stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

