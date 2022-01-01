Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Up to $19.35

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $19.88. Lands’ End shares last traded at $19.78, with a volume of 768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $647.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lands’ End by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lands’ End by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lands’ End by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

