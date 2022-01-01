Laura White Sells 9,063 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $451,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.95. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.32.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

