Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,386 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

