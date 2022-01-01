Leonard M. Tannenbaum Sells 200,000 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.46 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 393,827 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

