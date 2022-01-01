Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 23% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $1,654.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,465.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,756.69 or 0.07914543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.95 or 0.00315921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.89 or 0.00941509 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.00522489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00259261 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

