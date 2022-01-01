Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.