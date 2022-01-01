Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $342.89 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $263.85 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

