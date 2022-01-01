Lincoln National Corp Has $2.12 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149,428 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

