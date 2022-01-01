Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 495.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,181 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,015,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 234,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.06.

