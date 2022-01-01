Lincoln National Corp Purchases 884 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

