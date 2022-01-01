Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,939 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after buying an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.39 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

