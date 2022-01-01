Lincoln National Corp Sells 733 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,109,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,481 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,862,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,561 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,513.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 36,169 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $104.31 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $119.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

