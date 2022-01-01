Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after buying an additional 487,680 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $458.17 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $335.60 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $448.00 and its 200 day moving average is $424.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

