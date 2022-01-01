Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.37% of ACRES Commercial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 29.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 82,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $602,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 59.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 263.52, a quick ratio of 263.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 104.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

