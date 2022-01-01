Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.5% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Tesla by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.00.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,068.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

