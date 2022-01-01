Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

WFC stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

