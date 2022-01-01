Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCA. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MCA opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.