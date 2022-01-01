Lindbrook Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $182.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average of $150.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

