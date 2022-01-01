Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

NYSE LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

