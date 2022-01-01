Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $8.50 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $1,603.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,670.91 or 1.00180000 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 749.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,869,606 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.