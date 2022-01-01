Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.82 or 0.07898710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.70 or 0.00315076 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.55 or 0.00929106 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.34 or 0.00523359 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00259035 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.