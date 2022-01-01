Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CEFS opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $22.14.

