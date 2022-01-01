Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Intel by 295.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

