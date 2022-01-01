Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lokken Investment Group LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,388,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,649,000 after purchasing an additional 134,332 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $174.02. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.