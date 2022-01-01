Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,810,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,225,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after acquiring an additional 119,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,579,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after acquiring an additional 826,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

