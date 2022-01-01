Lokken Investment Group LLC Sells 8,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,224,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 433,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.