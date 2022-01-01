Lokken Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,786 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.35. The stock has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

