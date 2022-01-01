Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

