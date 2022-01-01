Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.
