Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $185.99 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00004386 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $2.77 billion and $185.99 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,716,100 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.