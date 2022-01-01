Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Hits $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00058663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.02 or 0.07788408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,665.62 or 0.99821678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00053432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO] launched on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

