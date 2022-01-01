Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 2.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $258.48 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.