LSV Asset Management Purchases 88,079 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,079 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.94% of RBB Bancorp worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,570,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 162,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $511.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

