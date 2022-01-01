LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.05% of Canon worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

