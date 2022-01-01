Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005267 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

