Lufax (NYSE:LU) Trading Up 8.9%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65. Approximately 247,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,371,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

