Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 977 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.