Manna (MANNA) Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $782,833.09 and $90.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.00 or 0.99526199 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 442.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004414 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,233,442 coins and its circulating supply is 661,255,266 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Buying and Selling Manna

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

