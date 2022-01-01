Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,043 Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA dropped their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.52.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

