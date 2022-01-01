Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Cowen from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $68.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

