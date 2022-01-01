Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,000. Barrick Gold comprises 17.0% of Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,313,601 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,081,845,000 after buying an additional 463,660 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,277,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,295,000 after buying an additional 1,246,679 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

