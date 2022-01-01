Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $440.52 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.64 and a 12-month high of $445.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $420.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

