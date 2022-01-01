Mate (MATE) Price Tops $0.0499 on Top Exchanges

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mate has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $134,600.04 and $37,027.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.82 or 0.07839745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00073817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,868.68 or 0.99581812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Mate Coin Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.