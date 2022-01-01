Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Materialise’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Materialise by 142.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Materialise by 412.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

