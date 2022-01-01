MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $885,099.18

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $885,099.18 and $40,912.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,425.79 or 1.00023813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00075450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.48 or 0.00292064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.43 or 0.00435364 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004744 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00157254 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001001 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

