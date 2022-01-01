Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Maximus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $96.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

